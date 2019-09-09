The revelation that members of the Maine Air National Guard stayed at a Scottish golf resort owned by President Donald Trump is adding to concerns that the president may be profiting from his office.

Details of the overnight stay by the Maine crew were not immediately clear, but use of Trump properties by the U.S. military has been a subject of an ongoing investigation by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform since April.

The September 2018 stay by the Maine guard crew was cited by Politico. which reported that the crew was on its way to the U.S. from an air base in Qatar and had stopped to refuel at the Prestwick Airport, which is near Glasgow and 23 miles from the golf resort.

Other details revealed by the committee’s investigation show U.S. C-17 Globemaster crews also stayed at the resort. The C-17 is a large cargo and troop transport plane. The Maine Air National Guard’s flying mission involved a KC-135, an aircraft used for air-to-air refueling.

Maine Air National Guard officials confirmed on Monday that a KC-135 crew stopped at Prestwick in Sept. 2018 as it was returning to the U.S. from a two-month deployment to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

But, Capt. Carl Lamb, the spokesman for the Maine Air National Guard, said the deployment was part of a federal mission and the state did not have any invoices, itineraries or receipts for the stay. Lamb said whenever National Guard units are deployed outside of the United States, their costs are paid for by the U.S. Department of Defense, which means the federal government and not the state would have paid for the stay at the golf resort.

A KC-135 crew is usually between three to four people, including the pilot, the navigator and the refueling boom operator. Longer trips sometimes involve additional crew members, according to a U.S. Air Force web site.

The Air Force also requires that crew sleep every 24 hours, unless a special waiver is granted to allow the crew to work up to 26 hours before resting, also according the Air Force’s official web site. A commercial airline flight from the Doha, Qatar, to Glasgow takes about seven hours and 45 minutes, according to an airline web site.

The Air Force, in a written statement, said its crews routinely refuel aircraft at civilian airports and sometime may stay at higher-end hotels if necessary and if the cost is within the allowable Defense Department rate. The cap would be $166 per night in Glasgow, according to department guidelines. However, top Air Force officials have also ordered a worldwide review of their use of Trump properties for lodging to determine any improprieties.

The U.S. Air Force did not respond directly to questions about the stay by the Maine Guard members, and instead provided a general written statement from Brig. Gen. Edward Thomas about its policies and its internal review.

“While initial reviews indicate that aircrew transiting through Scotland adhered to all guidance and procedures, we understand that U.S. Service members lodging at higher-end accommodations, even if within government rates, might be allowable but not advisable,” he says in the statement. “ Therefore, we are reviewing all associated guidance. Even when USAF aircrews follow all directives and guidance, we must still be considerate of perceptions of not being good stewards of taxpayer funds that might be created through the appearance of aircrew staying at such locations. (review will include active duty, Guard Reserve).”

The statement does not specifically mention the Trump resort, but it does say military crews have increased stopovers at the nearby Scotland airport for a number of operational reasons and to improve efficiency.

Between 2015 and 2019, aircraft stopped at Prestwick a total of 936 times and crews stayed overnight 659 times. The frequency of those stops increased from 95 stopovers and 40 overnight stays in 2015 to 250 stopovers and 220 overnight stays for the first 8 months of 2019. The Air Force does not say how many of those stays were at the Trump resort.

The Trump Turnberry resort is about 24 miles south of the airport. There are dozens of hotels closer to the airport, according to an online search of travel web sites Monday. Most of those lodging options were offering rooms at rates between $45 and $150 a night, including many that are within five miles of the airport. The rates for a room at the Trump Turnberry were starting at $162 a night on Monday, according to the website.

In its statement, the Air Force said it prefers crews to stay at hotels that are within the allowable lodging rates for the Department of Defense, have “black-out” curtains so crews can sleep during the daylight hours if need be and are “reasonably close to the civil airfield in order to limit transit time.”

The Maine crew’s stay at the resort is the second time Maine has been drawn into concerns that the president may be violating the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause by using the office for financial gain.

In 2017 and 2018, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage and members of his staff paid for 40 rooms at the president’s downtown Washington, D.C. hotel, Trump International.

Those stays by LePage became part of a federal suit against Trump by the attorneys general for Maryland and the District of Columbia, which was rejected by a federal appeals court in July.

This story will be updated.

