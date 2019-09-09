AUBURN — Three local leaders will be recognized Oct. 8 at Safe Voices’ annual Fall Mixer and Community Partner Awards.

Safe Voices is the domestic violence resource center serving Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. Each year, the agency honors local citizens and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in support of victims and survivors, as well as those engaged in abuse and violence prevention and awareness.

This year’s awardees include: Dawn Comeau of Auburn Housing Authority; Community Credit Union; and Lacey Barcelou, housing navigator at Safe Voices.

As a housing specialist, Comeau has assisted many families in finding safe and stable housing after fleeing domestic violence. She will be recognized with the Kimberly Wilson Community Transformation Award for her work advocating for victims and collaborating with landlords to help others understand the impact of violence and homelessness.

Staff and leadership across Community Credit Union are recognized for their deep commitment to ending domestic abuse and sex trafficking and exploitation. The business has been an active participant in local anti-trafficking collaboratives and community engagement efforts, as well as conducting donation drives and other efforts to benefit victims and survivors.

Barcelou will receive Safe Voices’ annual staff recognition for her work supporting victims as they transition from crisis to self-sufficiency. In the past year, Barcelou supported and discharged 21 families, meaning that those families remained stably housed after leaving Safe Voices’ shelter for a full year and are no longer considered in need of services.

