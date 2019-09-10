OXFORD — The Oxford County Fair Agriculture & Conservation Day for children will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Oxford County Fairgrounds.

The day is traditionally set aside for children up to sixth grade and home-school families to learn about the many aspects of agriculture and conservation. It is free for all children and their parents or support personnel, but in order to receive support materials and gift items, parents must register with the Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District. Items include grade-specific study materials to help children prepare for their visit to the fair and a list of books that relate to the subjects presented.

This year the theme is “There’s Soooo Much to Do — Come On, Let’s Go”and there will be several learning stations that focus on agricultural and conservation activities. In addition, there will be demonstrations, exhibits and games. Meet Officer John Lewis and Bolo, the Norway Police Department police dog, and the Oxford Police and Fire Department will be on hand to “meet and greet” the children. They will also visit the Norway Fire Department’s “Smoke House” and the First Aid Station.

There will be farm animals and livestock demonstrations will run through the day. Student volunteers will lead the children in games and learning stations. The Gem Sluice is a place to visit as is the blacksmith, the museum, Norway/Paris Fish & Game and Miss Judy with her storytelling.

In case of heavy rain, the event will be canceled. Listen to WOXO for updates the day before the event.

Agriculture & Conservation Day at Oxford County Fair is a cooperative event of Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Oxford County Agricultural Society.

For more information, to register or to receive materials, call Jean Federico at 207-744-3119 or email [email protected]

