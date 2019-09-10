BETHEL — The Bethel Area CROP Walk has been raising funds to reduce poverty locally and globally since 2006. This year the walk will be Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Bethel Common and walking 3 miles (5K) around the village of Bethel to raise awareness and money for the work of Church World Service and the local school food backpack program (25%) which provides food for families in SAD 44 on weekends and vacations.

Food insecurity exists around the world and around town. Everyone can help reduce food insecurity by supporting CROP Walks and the hunger programs in the Bethel region.

The Rev. Tim LeConey of the West Parish Church will lead an ecumenical service at 10 a.m. on the Bethel Common prior to the walk. A community chorus will perform during the service. The chorus is open to anyone. If interested in participating, plan to attend a rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the West Parish Church.

After the Sunday service there will be a picnic. People are requested to bring finger food to share before the walk, which will start around 11:30.

This year Bethel and some 2,000 cities and towns nationwide are joining in interfaith community CROP Walks around the theme “Ending Hunger One Step at a Time.”

For more information about the Bethel CROP Walk, contact Eileen Opie, [email protected], or Henrietta List, [email protected], for sponsor sheets and more information.

