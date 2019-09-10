FARMINGTON — A Jay woman was arrested Saturday on a Franklin County warrant after an investigation into an overdose death of a man on Lambert Hill Road in Strong in March.

Brittany Rae Boivin, 32,was arrested during a vehicle stop on Old Jay Hill Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office warrant was issued for her on a charge of conspiracy related to the overdose death. The drug involved is suspected to be fentanyl, a powerful opioid, Franklin County Lt. David Laurent said.

Jay police officer Dylan Rider said suspected crack cocaine was found in the back seat of the cruiser where Boivin was sitting as he took her to the Franklin County jail.

Corrections officers told him she also had white residue in her mouth, he said.

Rider arrested her at the jail on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

County Detective Stephen Charles investigated the overdose death, tracing the source of the drugs.

Examinations of phone records and interviews over five months led to the arrest warrant, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Boivin was released Sunday from the Franklin County Detention Center on a total of $1,200 cash bail. She is scheduled to appear Nov. 5 at a Farmington court.

A conviction for conspiracy is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. A conviction for unlawful drug possession is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: