NEWRY — The Maine Brew Fest September Session returns to the slopes of Sunday River Resort with over 100 beers available from 28 breweries across the state. There will be activities Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14.

Weekend Schedule

All weekend

• Mountain Park — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scenic chairlift rides, twin zip lines, a climbing wall and disc golf. Pricing varies by activity;

• Sunday River Golf Club — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tee off at the mountain course designed by Robert Trent Jones II.

Friday, Sept. 13

• Beer Dinner at the Peak Lodge — 6:30 p.m. A six-course meal with beer pairings from Orono Brewing Company at the mid-mountain Peak Lodge. Advanced reservations required. $99 a person.

Saturday, Sept. 14

• Mahoosuc Ridge to the River Challenge — 10 a.m. A new event for 2019, the Mahoosuc Ridge to the River Challenge is a 10k or half marathon race put on by the River Fund, Mahoosuc Pathways and Mahoosuc Land Trust. Racers will start in Bethel and will cross over the mountain to finish at Sunday River’s South Ridge Base Area;

• VIP Hour — 1 to 2 p.m. An hour of early access to the sampling tent with the purchase of the proper ticket. $60 a person; available until Saturday, Aug. 31;

• General Tasting — 2 to 5 p.m. Sample beers from 28 breweries with purchase of proper ticket. $50 a person; prices increase after Aug. 31;

• Maine Oyster Brew — 1 to 5 p.m. Maine oyster experts will serve up fresh oysters with purchase of 5 or 10 oyster tickets. Starting at $10 a person; tickets available for purchase on-site; and

• Live Music — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Music from Pete Kilpatrick Band.

Tickets are on sale at SundayRiver.com and MEBrewFest.com.Tickets. They are also available to prepurchase online or day-of the event. Each Maine Brew Fest ticket includes unlimited beer samples for adults age 21 and older with an event tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are also available for $15. Tickets to Sunday River’s Mountain Park will be available to purchase day-of. Registration for the Mahoosuc Ridge to the River Challenge is open at Ridge2River.me.

For more information on the Maine Brew Fest, visit SundayRiver.com and MEBrewFest.com. To sign up as a brewery for future events, contact [email protected] For more information on the Mahoosuc Ridge to the River Challenge, contact Sarah Weafer at [email protected]

