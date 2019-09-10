LEWISTON — Local artists, Norm Gagnon and Friends, will provide the entertainment at the Gendron Franco Center’s monthly luncheon, La Rencontre, on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The fee for the meal and entertainment will be $12 cash or check at the door. The doors and bar will open at 10 a.m. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m.

La Rencontre is not restricted to French-speakers or even those of Franco descent. All are welcome to attend the monthly meal and event. The meal in September will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green peas and strawberry shortcake. The meal will be followed by entertainment provided by Norm Gagnon, an accomplished accordionist, accompanied by other Franco and Canadian talent.

Starting with the October luncheon, the center will no longer take reservations and will become a ticketed event. This means that tickets can be purchased for the event in person weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the box office or online, similar to all other events. The center will stop selling tickets to each La Rencontre event at 4 p.m. on the prior Monday to ensure the banquet staff are able to prepare food accordingly. Tickets will not be sold at the door. These tickets, as with all GFC tickets, will be nonrefundable/exchangeable.

Each month, tickets for the following month will go on sale at noon the day of La Rencontre. The price of the tickets will be $14.25, which includes a processing fee that applies to all sales whether cash, check or credit card.

Call the center box office at 207-689-2000 weekdays between noon and 4 p.m. if planning to attend.

The Franco Center is handicapped accessible and is at Cedar and Oxford streets in the Little Canada section of Lewiston, just across the Lown Peace Bridge from New Auburn.

