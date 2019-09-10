LEWISTON — The Oasis of Music will begin its new season at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St., at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Leading off this series of free noontime concerts will be Oasis curator Greg Boardman performing the music of O’Carolan.

Turlough O’Carolan was a famous blind harper in 18th-century Ireland whose many compositions reflect the familiar contours of traditional Irish dance music, while at the same time harkening to the arrival of the baroque music of Italy and other European countries to the aristocratic homes of Ireland. O’Carolan famously traveled his homeland performing for every class of people and naming many of his compositions after his patrons. Boardman will play selections in his own finger-picking style, somewhere between folk and classical.

The Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: