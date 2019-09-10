This week The Buzz is waiting, watching and admiring the optimism in Arkansas.

First, the wait, Part One.

The city of Lewiston issued a building permit in August to 685 Sabattus St., across from Hannaford, for a 5,220-square-foot medical facility built by AlliedCook Construction of Scarborough.

Developers behind the $1.2 million project declined to tell the Planning Board this summer who would be moving into the space, saying only, “That will be known soon enough.”

Bateman Partners submitted the initial application to the city. On its website, the company lists the $16.5 million Topsham Medical Office Building, currently occupied by, among others, a Central Maine Healthcare urgent care center, as a recent project.

Last week, speaking to the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club, Central Maine Healthcare CEO Jeff Brickman said a new urgent care center was bound for somewhere in L-A before the end of the year.

Dots connected?

“No information has been shared with me as to that location or any other,” spokeswoman Kate Carlisle said Tuesday afternoon.

The wait, Part Two.

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce began the search for a new president after Beckie Conrad announced she’d be stepping down in June.

Sounds like they’re pretty close to finding that person.

From its newsletter this week:

“As the leaves begin to change and we move into fall, your chamber is starting to also gear up for some changes. The Chamber Board of Directors has been working diligently to interview potential candidates for the president/CEO position. Watch your inbox for a meet-and-greet with the final two candidates which will occur in the next month.”

When I grow up …

Moneypenny, a third-party company that answers calls and online chats for companies such as Amazon and Google, released a survey in which they asked thousands of people across the country what they wanted to be when they grew up and tallied the most popular results by state.

More Mainers answered veterinarian, which was also the top choice for seven other states.

The most common answer was teacher (17 states).

In New Mexico, it was filmmaker, in Rhode Island newsperson and in Arkansas, professional baseball player.

