LIVERMORE — Boothby’s Orchard and Farm, 366 Boothby Road is again partnering with the Brochu family of Jay to host a fundraising event Saturday, September 14 to benefit the A-T Children’s Project and honor the three Maine children diagnosed with the disease.

Advance tickets, purchased online before Sept. 12 are $15. After that, the price is $20. For children, tickets are $8 each ($10 at the door). The fee for the 5-6 p.m. vineyard and wine tasting tour is $20 (at the door $25).

The Boothbys hosted the first barbecue and fundraiser last year, replacing the Hope With Every Step 5K and Family Fun Day that had been held for eight years. At the time, Lisa Brochu said her children had outgrown bouncy houses.

Ataxia-telangiectasia, or A-T, is a rare genetic disease that attacks children, causing progressive loss of muscle control, immune system problems, and a high rate of cancer. Nationally, fewer than 500 children have A-T (Ataxia Telangiectasia). In Maine, only teenage siblings Brooke and Josh Brochu of Jay and 12-year-old Emmy Rowles of Lewiston have the disease.

The event kicks off with the 4-6 p.m. family barbecue featuring smoked pulled pork, fried chicken, and all the fixings.

At 6 p.m. a live auction will be held.

Rob Boothby said a lot of big items have been donated for the auction. Some of them include:

100 lbs of Boothby’s Grass & Apple Fed Beef. That’s 1/4 of a cow in steaks, roasts, ground beef & stew beef valued at $650!

Bug Guard for Ford F-150, fits 2015-2019

Peppa Pig 16 pc Transforming Campervan

2 cords tree length firewood, delivered & donated by Johnny Castonguay Logging & Trucking

22 week old chickens donated by Gary & Sue Copeland

Air Fryer donated by Walmart and Brittany Parker

The barn dance will go from 7-11 p.m. and feature Road Salt. A cash bar will be available.

“I encourage people to come. It will be a carnival atmosphere,” Boothby said. “There will be a good country band, the dance starts early.

“It should be a great time. There’s plenty of parking.”

For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://www.atcp.org/event/barn-dance/ or email Lisa Brochu at [email protected]

