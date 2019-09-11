WELD —Tumbledown Service Day, Saturday, September 14. Give back to Tumbledown Public Land by participating in a morning of trail maintenance! We’ll conduct routine upkeep on the Brook Trail: re-digging water bars, lopping back branches, and raking leaves.
- Meet at the Brook Trailhead on Byron Rd. in Weld
- Saturday, September 14, 2019, 8:30 AM to 11:30 am
- Bring at least 2 liters of water per person, snacks, bug spray, long pants, closed-toed shoes, work gloves
- Tools, eye protection and hard hats will be provided
- Pre-register by emailing [email protected] or calling (207) 585-2347
Guided Hike on Tumbledown
Sunday, September 22 – Join Environmental Steward Emily and Tumbledown Ranger Mike for a guided hike of Tumbledown! We’ll take the Brook Trail to Crater Lake, before descending along the Parker Ridge Trail. At the bottom, we’ll take the Little Jackson Connector back to our vehicles at the Brook Trailhead. As we hike, we’ll discuss all things Tumbledown: geology, trees and plants, history, wildlife, and current issues facing the mountain.
- Meet at the Brook Trailhead on Byron Rd. in Weld
- Sunday, September 22, 2019, 9:00 AM to ~2:00 PM (depending on group hiking pace)
- This is a 4.7 mile round-trip and 1800 feet of elevation gain
- Bring at least 2 liters of water per person, snacks, lunch, bug spray, sunscreen, comfortable hiking clothes, good hiking shoes, trekking poles (if needed)
- Pre-register by emailing [email protected] or calling (207) 585-2347
For more information/to register, email [email protected] or Call (207) 585-2347 (c/o Mt. Blue SP)
