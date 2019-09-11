LEWISTON — Organist Dr. Thomas Fielding will present a concert at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 122 Ash St., celebrating the recently rebuilt organ console, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Organist and composer Thomas Fielding, DMus. (b. 1975), is director of liturgy and music for St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo, Michigan, and is a graduate of the Indiana University Jacobs’ School of Music where he studied organ with Christopher Young and Larry Smith and composition with David Dzubay and Sven-David Sandström.

Fielding has taken first prize in the national Arthur Poister (Syracuse, New York) and San Marino (California) performance competitions, has won several national composition prizes, has also been the recipient of several full-tuition scholarship awards at IU and, as an undergraduate, won several music prizes offered by his alma mater Valparaiso University.

Fielding has performed on many of the world’s finest instruments, including his return appearance on the Sunday series of St. Paul Cathedral, London, in August of 2015. Additional performing credentials include Coventry Cathedral, the Kathedral Basiliek St. Bavo, Haarlem, Netherlands, St. James Cathedral, Toronto, and on the famed Flentrop “E. Power Biggs” organ at the Adolphus-Busch Hall, Harvard University. He was, for four years, the dean of the Central North Carolina Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. His program at the basilica will include works by Widor, Vierne and Howells.

Admission is free, but donation to the organ restoration project are appreciated. For more information, visit the parish website at Princeofpeace.me or contact Scott Vaillancourt at 207-240-9419.

