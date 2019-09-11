FARMINGTON — In recognition of October being Breast Care Awareness month, two local businesses are teaming up again to fight for a cure. Last year, Mindy Enman and Becky Rider raised a total of $1647.00 for the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care as a result of a month-long initiative that included pink hair extensions, community donations and prize baskets raffled.

This year, they have increased their fundraising goal to $2500, and are seeking your help in reaching it. On October 19 an event will be held at 475 Wilton Rd in Farmington, Platinum Tanning/Hair by Mindy and Verizon, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This combination “Customer Appreciation Day and Pink Ladies Day” will include local vendors, $5 tans (proceeds go to Breast Care Awareness), $5 packets (proceeds go to Breast Care Awareness), $5 pink hair extensions with Hair by Mindy (will be offered all month also), with all proceeds going to Breast Care Awareness. Prize baskets will be raffled off with tickets being sold for $1 each or 5 for $3. There will also be a BBQ in their parking lot with all proceeds going to Breast Care Awareness (thanks to Home Auto Group for donating food and supplies.) Verizon Wireless will be waiving activation fees for new lines of service on October 17, 18, & 19, as well as offering a wheel with great prizes and discounts.

If you can’t make it to the event on October 19, Mindy will be going to businesses and medical offices to do pink hair extensions for employees, just call to schedule a visit to your office. Another way to help is to watch for “Pink Boots” in local businesses. The “Give Cancer the Boot” donations will be accepted throughout the month. Call if you would like one in your business. Mindy can be reached at 207-491-2993 , or call Becky at Platinum Tanning at 897-2220.

