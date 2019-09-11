NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – On Sept. 1, 2019, beloved husband, father and brother, Raymond E. Gagnon, 72, has passed away, after battling cancer, in New Port Richey, Fla. Born March 17, 1947 to Gerard and Solange Gagnon in the city of Lewiston, where he was raised and married to Rita M St. Hilaire.He was in the Army National Guards from 1966-1972. He worked, until retirement in 1996, at BIW Shipyard in Bath. He is also a 4th degree Knight with the Knight’s of Columbus Organization in Lewiston.He is survived by his wife, Rita Gagnon of New Port Richey, Fla.; his daughters, Sandy Gagnon and her husband, Keith Labreck of Lewiston, and Wendy Parent and her husband, Shaun Parent of Sabattus, and his son, Randy Gagnon and his wife, Claudia Restrepo of Dickinson Texas. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Sean Fournier, Brittany St.Amand, Kaitlynn Birney, Tyler and Alyssa Parent and Colin Gagnon; also by his siblings, Jackie Morin, Carmen Saindon and Maurice Gagnon.He also had a brother named Roger Gagnon who is deceased. We will have a memorial at Holy Cross Church, Lisbon Street and St. Croix in Lewiston, on Saturday September 21, at 1 p.m.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
RSU 9 struggles with pending salary accrual expense of $1.9 million
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mt. Blue senior seeks donations for children in Ghana
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
A-T Barn Dance, BBQ fundraiser at Boothby’s
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Annual POW/MIA Ceremony to start earlier
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Susan G. Gagnon