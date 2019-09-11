NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – On Sept. 1, 2019, beloved husband, father and brother, Raymond E. Gagnon, 72, has passed away, after battling cancer, in New Port Richey, Fla. Born March 17, 1947 to Gerard and Solange Gagnon in the city of Lewiston, where he was raised and married to Rita M St. Hilaire.He was in the Army National Guards from 1966-1972. He worked, until retirement in 1996, at BIW Shipyard in Bath. He is also a 4th degree Knight with the Knight’s of Columbus Organization in Lewiston.He is survived by his wife, Rita Gagnon of New Port Richey, Fla.; his daughters, Sandy Gagnon and her husband, Keith Labreck of Lewiston, and Wendy Parent and her husband, Shaun Parent of Sabattus, and his son, Randy Gagnon and his wife, Claudia Restrepo of Dickinson Texas. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Sean Fournier, Brittany St.Amand, Kaitlynn Birney, Tyler and Alyssa Parent and Colin Gagnon; also by his siblings, Jackie Morin, Carmen Saindon and Maurice Gagnon.He also had a brother named Roger Gagnon who is deceased. We will have a memorial at Holy Cross Church, Lisbon Street and St. Croix in Lewiston, on Saturday September 21, at 1 p.m.

