GREENE — “Outrageous Banjo” will be performed by Peter Mezoian at the Sawyer Memorial at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The Araxine Sawyer Memorial is at 371 Sawyer Road.

Mezoian is one of the most dynamic and versatile musical artists today. He plays the banjo with a smooth, lush tone and combines staggering technique with a human emotional approach that can connects to anyone who listens.

The roots of his instrument are in the birth of American popular and jazz music from the early 1900s. Unlike many banjoists, Mezoian decided that those syncopated infectious rhythms and provoking melody could transfer to other genres and generations of music.

Years of taking the banjo across the world as a feature act on theater and nightclub stages in America, England and Japan, music festivals and more than 50 cruise ships have created a funny, charming and engaging performer who keeps you wondering what he will play next. He is a typical Maine native, doughnut-eating, espresso-drinking, half Armenian and half Greek four-string banjoist.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 207-946-5311, visit sawyer-foundation.com or www.facebook.com/sawyer.foundation1937.

