NEWRY — The 12th annual Aging Well Living Well Expo will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at the Grand Summit Hotel and Conference Center at Sunday River. Featuring workshops and lectures, the day-long event is a learning opportunity for adults.

The expo is presented by the nonprofit SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine. Tickets for the expo, which will run from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., are $25 a person and include breakfast and lunch, as well as entrance to workshops. Tickets can be purchased by mailing in the brochure form at www.seniorsplus.org/AWLW or by calling 1-800-427-1241. Raffle and chondola ride tickets may be purchased for an additional fee. Seats are limited; advance registration is recommended.

Attendees are invited to explore serious learning, such as understanding Medicare options and fraud and scam awareness, as well as first-time explorations like learning about self-employment and marijuana. The 30 workshops and programs to be presented cover a spectrum of topics, including law, health, exercise, cooking and art. Workshop titles range from “Healthy Dessert Choices” to “Long-Term Care Planning” to “Self-Defense and Safety” and “Downsizing Made Easy.” Workshops run 75 minutes each.

Diane Atwood, former health reporter on Maine’s WCSH6 news station, authors the blog “Catching Health with Diane Atwood.” This year, she began traveling around the state interviewing people ages 60 to 100 about their perspectives on aging for her newly launched podcast “Conversations about Aging.” Her keynote will focus on the life stories and on the discoveries she has made working on her podcast.

A complete schedule of programming can be found at the SeniorsPlus website, www.seniorsplus.org.

