Regulators for Maine’s rural areas have deadlocked on a key vote for a massive power transmission corridor proposed by Central Maine Power over the project’s impact on a remote pond.

The Land Use Planning Commission ended its meeting Wednesday without voting on whether the 145-mile corridor is an allowed use in the unincorporated parts of its Western Maine route.

The power line, intended to bring hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts, is an allowed use in most of the places it passes through. But in three areas — the Kennebec River Gorge, Appalachian Trail and Beattie Pond — it needs special exemptions from the commission.

Central Maine Power has agreed to bury the line under the scenic Kennebec Gorge and the new transmission corridor would run alongside existing power lines close to the Appalachian Trail near Moxie Pond.

But commissioners disagree about the impact to 27-acre Beattie Pond near the Canadian border, where the tops of approximately two power transmission poles about quarter mile away would be seen from some points on the lake.

The 10-member commission needs five votes to affirm or deny anything, said Chairman Everett Worcester.

“At this point I think we are comfortable with the Kennebec Gorge and grudgingly comfortable with the Appalachian Trail, and deadlocked on the Beattie Pond issue,” Worcester said before adjourning the meeting in Brewer.

The commission is expected to meet again next month to take up the issue.

Central Maine Power said it will wait for the commission’s decision, part of a permitting review of the $1 billion project by Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection.

“We respect the determination of the LUPC that more time is required to duly consider all aspects of this project under their purview and await their decision accordingly,” said Thorn Dickinson, vice president of business development for Avangrid, CMP’s parent company, in a written statement.

