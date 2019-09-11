AUBURN — Sun Journal reporter Steve Collins will discuss the upcoming Bill of Rights Concert at a meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Collins is the State House reporter for the Sun Journal newspaper and board president of Youth Journalism International. Collins will share information regarding the concert to be held Sunday, Sept. 22.

The concert, which is the Maine premiere of the work, will be at 3 p.m., at the First Universalist Church in Auburn. The music, which is for a large chorus and eight-member ensemble, brings the immortal words of the first 10 Amendments of the United States Constitution to life.

Wesleyan University Professor Neely Bruce, who composed the work, will be in Maine to conduct. U.S. Sen. Angus King plans to share insights on the Bill of Rights as part of the event.

L-A Rotary meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Village Inn. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome.

For more information, go to www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/, contact PR/Marketing Chairwoman Monica Millhime, 207-713-7045, [email protected] or Club President Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111.

