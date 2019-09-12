NORWAY — With cooler temperatures arriving, it’s now the perfect time to curl up with a good book and a warm beverage to discuss an interesting book. Norway Memorial Library welcomes all to join its afternoon book discussion group called “Books in the Afternoon” which meets once a month on Thursdays, 3-4:30 p.m.

The first one this fall is on Thursday, October 10, and features “The Weird Sisters” by Eleanor Brown. The second discussion is on Thursday, November 14, and features “Virgil Wander” by Leif Enger. The third one is on Thursday, January 9, and will feature “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.

Books may be requested using the Minerva catalog or at the information desk. Bring your own beverage and a snack will be provided. This is free and open to the public. If you have questions, please contact the library at 743-5309 ext. 1 or visit our website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

