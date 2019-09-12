HARRISON — Join fellow educators on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Boxberry School in Harrison, Maine for this one day gathering.

Educating for Sustainability is “learning that links knowledge, inquiry, and action to help students build a healthy future for their communities and the planet.”(http:// sustainableschoolsproject.org/ education)

Educators from schools and partnering community organizations will share their work that integrates some of the tenets of Educating for Sustainability: place based education, project based learning, systems thinking, and service learning.

Come ready to connect, share, and collaborate!

Keynote Speaker- Joanne Alex, Education Director, Primary Head Teacher, and Founder of the former Stillwater Montessori School in Old Town, Maine

After graduating from Colby College in 1976, Joanne received her Maine State Teacher Certification in 1977, followed by her Montessori Degree in 1979. She became certified as a Montessori Teacher in 1982 before opening the Stillwater Montessori School in 1983. During the years of running Stillwater (1983-2019) her classroom grew and developed into a model of excellence for early childhood educators; a bright, vibrant classroom full of beautiful materials and extensive units of study that engage students and support a wide range of learning. In 2001 Joanne received her Masters of Environmental Science Education from the University of Maine. She has been an active and dedicated advocate for early childhood education nationwide and has held positions or done presentations for the American Montessori Society, Maine Montessori Association, Project Learning Tree, Project Wild, National Geographic Society, Maine Geographic Alliance, Maine Audubon, CISV, Maine Elementary Science Partnership Advisory Board, and Eastern Maine Community College Advisory Board. She has shared her love of children and the environment with upcoming teachers as an adjunct professor of early childhood and environmental education at the University of Maine and has also been visiting faculty at the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine. Joanne’s work in the field of education has been recognized nationwide and she has been the recipient of numerous awards for excellence in education, including 1998 Maine State Teacher of the Year, 2012 Maine Environmental Educator Association Eberhart Thiele Environmental Educator of the Year, 1995 Maine Audubon Society’s Teacher of the Year, and 2002 and 2004 finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Education. She is also a published author; her book I Wonder What’s Out There? A Vision of the Universe for the Primary Classes is a guide for teaching cosmic education to young children. Outside of the classroom Joanne enjoys walking, hiking, traveling, biking, wildflowers, reading, and art. She lives in Old Town with her husband, Joe, and her two cats and loves visiting her three children and two grandchildren.

Introduction to Educating for Sustainability with Seal Rossignol

Would you like some clarification about what Educating for Sustainability (EfS) really is? Interested in a better understanding of sustainability in this context? Join us for this primer using activities and materials from Shelburne Farm’s EfS Starter Kit- we’ll explore the meaning of sustainability and also EfS tenets and strategies. (K-12, place based ed, project based learning, systems thinking, and service learning)

Seal Rossignol is an Administrative Coordinator at The Boxberry School and also co-founder of and Education Coordinator at the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy in Norway, Maine. Her youth spent saving stray animals, falling into brooks, and capturing frogs has been good tinder for her passion for Educating for Sustainability. She has her Masters in Teaching and Learning from the University of Southern Maine, a Certificate in Outdoor Leadership from Greenfield Community College, and is currently a member of Shelburne Farm’s Educating for Sustainability Leadership Academy. Her best day is spent outside, all day, in the autumn, following small children around as they wander and wonder.

Story Stick People: Integrating Nature, Literacy, & Technology with Deanna Fahey

Enjoy tinkering in nature? Like to write and create in a hands-on way? This is the workshop for you! Participants will collect natural materials to create their own “stickpeople”, write a script, and film a movie. We will go step-by-step, as we would in our classrooms, to write a script focusing on the story elements of setting, characters, and plot. All props for the movie will also be creating using natural materials and participants will determine their filming location. Technology will be incorporated using iMovie. (Gr K-8, place based ed)

Deanna has been in the education field for over 20 years. She has a passion for connecting children and adults with nature and much of her focus has been on nature and place-based educational strategies. She has a MAT with a focus in biological science and is currently the Grade 3-6 Teacher at The Boxberry School.

Nature’s Healing Classroom: Reducing Anxiety and Stress for Students AND Teachers with Kimberly Leighton

In today’s world, it’s no secret– there are less children and adults playing outside than there were in years past. We may be spending more time on technology due to social media, gaming addictions, and increased work demands. Stress and anxiety are increasing at a rapid rate, especially in children. Teacher turnover is a problem in most communities due to burnout. In this workshop we will delve deeper into this topic, provide mindfulness techniques for your classroom, and inspire you to advocate for more outdoor learning in your educational setting. (Prek-12, place based ed)

Kimberly Leighton, B.Ed., CCLS, RYT is the founder of Play Warriors which provides child life servics for children ages 2 and up who are struggling with a difficult life transition. She has owned successful holistic childcare centers in Gorham and Portland, Maine, has worked as a Child Life Specialist for Camp Sunshine in Casco, Maine, has been a Head Start teacher/home visitor, and also worked as a K-2 teacher at The Boxberry School where she continues to serve on the board of directors.

Using the Wisdom of Experiential Education to Support EfS (Educating for Sustainability) with Sarah Kearsley

Experiential approaches to education are rooted in the idea that the best learning takes place when people are actively involved in their education rather than being recipients of information. Experiential education, also known as “learning by doing” or “hands-on learning” has a lot of offer Educating for Sustainability. This workshop explores the ways that reflection, challenge, collaboration, and empowerment of students can support the lens of sustainability in teaching and learning. (Gr 7-12, place based ed, project based learning)

Sarah Kearsley is currently a middle school science teacher at Lake Region Middle School in Naples, Maine. She has a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and a Masters of Philosophy in Human Ecology. She brings many years of outdoor, experiential, and sustainability education to her work in the classroom.

Block B Presentations:

Systems Thinking and the Literacy Connection with Seal Rossignol

What is systems thinking and how can we apply it in the elementary classroom? Together we’ll learn about habits of systems thinkers and also take a dive into children’s literature to find out how we can use this tool to help our students become systems thinkers themselves. (Gr K-8, systems thinking)

Using the Space Around You: Creating a Nature Learning Walk with Rob Ripley

This workshop will summarize the journey that students went on to create the nature trail at Harrison Elementary School. Sixth graders revitalized the school nature trail and created a learning walk. The main focuses of this project were to give students a better appreciation for the natural world around them, as well as give them a purpose and application for their in-class learning, planning, collaboration, research, and design skills. After learning about the basics of this project, we will then spend time exploring the trails around The Boxberry School and collaboratively brainstorm ways we could create our own place-based and/or project-based activities at our own location.

(Gr 3-8, place based education, project based learning, service learning)

Rob Ripley is from South Paris, Maine and has been teaching at Harrison Elementary School for the past 6 years. He has been in education for 8 years and has taught in a variety of roles from Special Education to grades 3 through 6. Science, Technology, and Math are his favorite subjects. He received his BA in Elementary Education-Science from the University of Maine at Farmington and has just completed a Masters in Educational Leadership- administration/curriculum development from the University of Southern Maine. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends, cooking, and exploring outside.

Food Systems: From Field to Fork with Tara Pocock and the Telstar Freshman Academy Teaching Team- Kelly Dole, Doug Bennett, & Norm Greenburg

Experience the learning that takes place as part of the Telstar Freshman Academy’s Food Systems unit of study. Teachers use an interdisciplinary approach to meet standards in 3 core content areas while helping students develop skills to prepare a meal for their community. (Grade 9-12, place based ed, systems thinking)

“That’s in the Water?!!!”: Aquatic Macroinvertebrates and Water Quality with Alanna Doughty

Do you have a pond or stream near your school? In this hands-on exposure to Aquatic Benthic Macroinvertebrates (invertebrates that live in the water), participants will have opportunities to identify various invertebrate species, observe different adaptations, connect species with specific pollution tolerance levels, and connect back to what is surrounding the water body and how human influences can affect water quality. Identifying and observing macroinvertebrates first hand allows participants to better understand life cycles, food webs, watersheds, and some of the most surprising contributors to poor water quality. Join us for hand-outs and resources, support from LEA (Lakes Environmental Association), and a window into the underwater world just our your classroom door. (place based ed, systems thinking, K-12)

This is Alanna’s 5th year with the Lakes Environmental Association. She works with students of all ages as well as facilitating public education walks and talks with adults. Prior to LEA, she worked for Ocean Classroom and Outward Bound. There is so much variation and so much cool stuff in the world of macroinvertebrates that she loves to be able to say to her students with great honesty, “That’s amazing! I’ve never seen that before!” Let’s go outside!

Norm Greenburg is a 4-H professional who has been working in the field of education in experiential, outdoor, and traditional contexts for 27 years. He brings a wide range of skills and experiences to the program. Having seen many individuals make enormous strides as result of engaging programming, Norm is extremely motivated to help nurture this group of young people in the TFA.

Tara Pocock is a 4-H professional with over 15 years of experience working with youth in a variety of educational and outdoor settings. She is deeply committed to supporting the development of personal growth as well as educational advancement.

Douglas Bennett has been working at Telstar High School since 1999. He has been teaching English Language Arts to students in grades 9-12 throughout that time, and this work has involved American Literature, British Literature, World Literature, creative writing, Senior GE Seminar, and AP Literature and Composition. This is Doug’s 5th year as an educator at the Telstar Freshmen Academy.

Kelly Dole has been with SAD #44 for 20 years teaching environmental and earth sciences to freshmen. This is her 5th year with the TFA.

Block C Presentations:

Learning Our Place: Character Creation Using Town History

with Deanna Fahey

Eager to see an example of place-based education as a thematic social studies unit? Participants will use the history of Harrison, Maine to learn how to create an interactive, place-based project that also demonstrates how human and natural systems are connected. You will bring home a self-made diary that can be used upon your returning to your classrooms as inspiration for your own curriculum. (place-based ed, K-12)

Nature Journaling and Sensory Awareness with Alaina Clark and Lindsay “Fiskars” Cutting

Try out nature journaling activities to awaken your students’ observation skills and creativity! Engage in ideas from the environmental education world for use inside and outside the classroom. We will practice sensory awareness techniques, observation skills, and inquiry that could be adapted and applied in different ways for your classroom. (place based ed, K-12)

Alaina and Fiskars honed their teaching skills and love for the outdoors as residential environmental educators. From Olympic National Park to the canyons of Alabama to the dense Northwoods of Wisconsin and Minnesotra, Alaina and Fiskars connected their students to their local ecosystems. They also helped kickstart a new residential environmental center by creating and managing the curriculum and programming. After all their travels, they are happy to call Maine home and bring their varied experiences here! Both are currently teachers in the public school system- Alaina is a middle school science teacher and Fiskars teaches STEP to grades K-6, finding ways to make their students’ experience more experiential.

Studying Waste Habits for Conservation for All with Katrina Bussiere-Venhuizen from Eco Maine

Through learning about where their trash, recycling and compost, if applicable, go, students will understand conservation practices of raw resources (drilled oil, mined metals, trees) as well as a conservation of money, water, energy, and so much more. Safety of the environment as well as humans (in sorting facilities across the world) rests in the hands of all who create and dispose of waste. This workshop is for anyone who works or lives within ecomaine’s 72 communities (as ecomaine offers free educational programs to member communities), but also for any educator who wants to help students understand that there is no such thing as “away.”, whether their material is processed at ecomaine or not. A waste audit will be introduced and executed, signage for clear waste diversion will be discussed and ways to inspire students and teachers alike will be covered.(Grade 3+, systems thinking)

Katrina Bussiere-Venhuizen is the Senior Environmental Educator at ecomaine and joined their team in August 2016 with 7 years of experience in various environmental educator roles across the country. She is responsible for designing curricula, on-site tour programs, as well as all other education and outreach programming that facilitates engaged waste reduction among residents, schools, and businesses in ecomaine’s 72 member communities. Katrina holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Conservation Biology and a Certificate in Environmental Studies from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her passion and commitment to her job roles inspires students and adults alike to attain their waste diversion and contamination reduction goals.

Workshop Sign-ups will happen the morning of the 19th.

Check-in and sign up starts at 8:00 a.m.

Lite breakfast baked goods and lunch will be provided.

Certificates for 7 contact hours will be provided at the end of the day.

Come dressed for the weather as much of our day will be spent outside!

For more information, please contact Seal Rossignol at [email protected]

