GreenLine ride option to Farmington Fair

LEWISTON — The GreenLine commuter bus, running between Lewiston-Auburn and Farmington, announces special Farmington Fair service Monday through Friday, Sept. 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, stopping at Ron’s Market on High Street, across from the fair entrance, at 11 a.m. (drop-off only), 1:25 and 4:40 p.m.

For more information, call Western Maine Transportation Services at 800-393-9335, selection 1, or go to www.wmtsbus.org.

VFW Post to hold monthly meeting

LEWISTON — The James B. Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

Free cooking class at Olive Branch Cafe

LEWISTON — A free Indian Cooking Class will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Ark & Olive Branch Cafe, 791 Lisbon St., presented by Martin Raj.

To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected]

Trinity Jubilee Center needs volunteers

AUBURN — The Trinity Jubilee Center, 247 Bates St., is in need of soup kitchen volunteers for their Saturday morning meals, to help prepare, serve and clean up. Email [email protected] if available to help.

Donations of backpacks, steel-toed shoes or boots, shampoos and soaps, are also needed for homeless patrons.

A complete list of needed items is available at www.trinityjubileecenter.org. Items may be dropped off at the center or at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., Auburn.

Auburn food pantry in need of necessities

AUBURN — The High Street Food Pantry has need for the following items: Peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, canned pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, dry cereal, baking items and toilet paper. Drop off donations at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., or contact the church office at 207-782-3972.

