DURHAM — Acacia Masonic Lodge, Route 136 across from River Park, will hold a bean supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

On the menu are baked beans, chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies.

Prices are $8, adults; $3, ages 5 to 12; free, children under 5.

—

LEWISTON — A bean supper will be held at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 59 Sabattus St. Cost is adults, $8; children, $4. The menu includes two kinds of homemade beans, casseroles, hot dogs, salads, coleslaw, rolls, pies and beverages.

Enter on the Bartlett Street side. For more information, call 207-782-3221, go to calvarylewiston.org or visit Facebook.

—

OTISFIELD — A baked ziti supper will be held at the East Otisfield Free Baptist Church on Saturday, Sept. 14. The meal will include homemade baked ziti with marinara sauce, meatballs and sausage, tossed salad, rolls and bundt cakes. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available.

The meal will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Donations will be appreciated and will aid people in the local community.

The church is at 231 Rayville Road a mile from Route 121.

—

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon Saturday, Sept. 14. The menu includes roast pork loin, rice pilaf, green beans, biscuits and cake.

Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen at 207-778-4438 on the morning of the luncheon to have a meal delivered.

—

GREENWOOD — A supper/dance will take place at American Legion Post 68, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, sponsored by the Auxiliary. Doors will open 4 p.m. with supper at 5 p.m., followed by a dance.

Supper is $8; under 12, $5; dance, $5. The menu includes pork loin, mashed potato, vegetable and pies. Music will be offered by Shadagee.

—

RUMFORD — There will be a benefit for Desiree Jessmore from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Rumford American Legion Hall. There will be a spaghetti dinner, salad and desserts, with $6 for the dinner and $8 for the dinner and dance. There will also be a 50/50 and Chinese Auction.

This benefit is to help provide support for Desiree’s large unexpected medical expenses from a condition that nearly took her life.

—

WILTON — There will be a Public Supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton.

The menu will include baked chicken, potatoes, veggies, rolls, assorted homemade pies and beverages. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children under 12.

For more information, call 207-778-2354.

