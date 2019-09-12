BUCKFIELD — Little Emilia Saunders of Buckfield followed in her older sisters’ footsteps by being born before her expected due date, but she is a trailblazer as she was born in the back of the Buckfield Rescue Department’s ambulance at the end of her driveway.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, a ceremony was held at the Buckfield-Fire Rescue Station to honor the Saunders family, along with the Buckfield and Turner Rescue crews who assisted with the delivery of Emilia and then transported her and mom the hospital in June. The Saunders family, mom Jen, dad Jim, big sisters, Adison, 4, and Elizabeth, 2, joined town and state officials to mark the special occasion.

This is only the second time in Buckfield Rescue history a crew has delivered a baby, according to Chief Floyd “Chip” Richardson. He noted the exceptional care that was given that day to the Saunders family by the Buckfield and Turner Rescue crews.

“We’re very fortunate to have good providers for our service,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to have good partners.”

Members of the crews took turns holding Emilia, who is now 3 months old.

“I didn’t expect her to come when she did. She came a few weeks early,” Jen said. Emilia’s projected due date was June 27, but she decided she would come into this world on June 12 instead.

“All three of them came early,” Jim said about their daughters.

“I was so nervous that Emilia was going to come on Elizabeth’s birthday but she came the day before,” Jen said.

The family had gone to Central Maine Medical Center the night before and they were told to go home because Jen was only one centimeter dilated. She thought to herself, “You people don’t understand. This baby is coming.”

So at 3 a.m., the Saunders went back to their home right down the road from the Buckfield Fire-Rescue Station. A few hours later Jim was getting ready to head to work over in Turner and Jen was still having contractions.

“We thought it was more of the Braxton Hicks [contractions],” she said. “[Jim] said, ‘The doctor said it’s not time.’ I was screaming, … ‘It’s gonna happen.’”

“I was so scared it was going to happen when he was at work. There is no way I am going to be able to pick up the phone,” Jen added.

She told her husband call the ambulance because she knew she couldn’t make the ride to the hospital. While Jim was on the phone with 911, Jen’s water broke.

The call came in at 10:27 a.m. and by 11:15 a.m. Emilia was born.

“We were in the bathroom then we moved to the living room. I was high risk. Her head wasn’t poking out so we went to go transport,” Jen recalled. “We got basically to the end of my driveway and her head came out.”

Buckfield EMT Lisa Levesque was the one who actually delivered little Emilia.

“I have never delivered somebody else’s baby so when I first got the call I was kind of excited because you don’t get those calls every day,” Levesque said, noting she was confident and a little nervo

us at the same time. “I was definitely glad to have other people show up … and help. When I first got there it was just me and another guy who’s a firefighter who’s not an EMS provider.”

Thankfully, it was a smooth birth for everyone involved.

“Everything went well. There were no scary moments as far as the baby. She started breathing immediately, she was perfect, started looking around. We were very thankful there were no issues,” Levesque said. “I was in awe how well mom handled the situation, she was a trooper.”

“She was amazing,” Buckfield EMT Denise Tardy said, who was also there that day.

At Sunday’s gathering, Jen asked who held her hand in the ambulance. Buckfield Paramedic Chuck Richardson was holding Jen’s hand that day in the ambulance and he came over to greet Jen, Emilia and the rest of the Saunders.

Turner Rescue Chief Lisa Bennett also spoke during the ceremony.

“I am sure giving birth in the back of the ambulance that wasn’t part of your plan,” she said to Jen. “We’re very honored that you came here today.”

Bennett noted she was proud of the Buckfield and Turner Rescue crews, especially with their decision to transport mom and baby in separate ambulances to the hospital.

“[It] is hard, no one wants to separate mom and baby,” she added. The crews allowed a little bonding between Jen and Emilia and then transported them separately to the hospital because that is the safest thing to do.

Bennett read a letter from officials with the Maine EMS for Children program, before Chief Richardson handed out certificates and lapel pins to the crew members. Those honored included Buckfield EMT Levesque, EMT Tardy, EMR Mike Booker and Paramedic Richardson, along with Turner Paramedic Steve Bennett and EMT Ross Gagne.

Joanne Lebrun, the coordinator Tri-County EMS, was also in attendance to extend congratulations.

“Buckfield and Turner have really wonder reputations and people do the right things for the right reasons,” she said. “And your leadership is exceptional.”

