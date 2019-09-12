Lobster Newburg
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
2 Tablespoons butter
2 Tablespoons flour
1/4 Teaspoon salt
1/8 Teaspoon ground red or black pepper
1 1/2 Cups light cream
2 Egg yolks, beaten
10 Ounce cooked and cut–up lobster
3 Tablespoons Madeira or dry sherry
Melt butter in a sauce an and stir in flour, salt and pepper. Add the cream all at once and cook, stirring, until thickened. Cook, stirring 1 minuted more. Stir half of the hot mixture into the beaten egg yolks and return all of it to the saucepan. Cook, stirring, until the mixture just starts to bubble. Turn the heat down and cook, stirring, for 2 more minutes. Stir in the lobster and Madeira or dry sherry and heat through. Serve over baked pastry shells or toast points.
Carrot Cake
Wanda Kilgore, Oxford
2 Cups flour
2 Cups sugar
1 Teaspoon baking powder
1 Teaspoon baking soda
1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 Cups finely shredded carrots
1 Cup cooking oil
4 Eggs
1 Teaspoon vanilla
Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add the carrots, oil, eggs and vanilla. Beat well. Pour into 2 greased and floured 9″ round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until toothpick stuck in the middle comes out clean. Cool and frost with Cream Cheese Frosting recipe below.
Pumpkin Bars
Wanda Kilgore, Oxford
2 Cups flour
1 /2 Cups sugar
2 Teaspoons baking powder
1 Teaspoon baking soda
2 Teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 Teaspoon salt
4 Eggs, beaten
2 Cups cooked and mashed pumpkin or one 16 ounce can
1 Cup cooking oil
1 Teaspoon vanilla
Combine all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Mix in eggs, pumpkin, oil and vanilla. Beat until throughly combined. Spread into an ungreased baking pan; 15″ x 10″ is best, but a 9″ x 13″ will do. May take a little longer baking time. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in the middle comes out clean. Cool and frost with Cream Cheese Frosting recipe below.
Kids in the Kitchen
Cream Cheese Frosting
Wanda Kilgore, Oxford
2 3 Ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 Cup butter or margarine, softened
2 Teaspoons vanilla
4 1/2 to 4 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla together until creamy. Gradually add 2 cups of powdered sugar and beat well. Slowly add more powdered sugar until desired thickness.
Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected]or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.
