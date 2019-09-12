BRIDGTON — Gallery 302 is pleased to welcome a new potter to its group of exhibiting artists. Catherine Freeman began her formal training in pottery with a good friend in Punta Gorda, Florida in October of 2016. She was instructed by master potter Jack Vartanian and Suzanne Conley, first at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda and then later at Jack’s studio and classroom. As she became more proficient in her pottery skills, she was invited to join “Stoneware Pottery by Jack Vartanian and Friends” at 1080 Taylor Street in Punta Gorda, Florida.

In October of 2018, Catherine and husband Don purchased a vacation home in Maine where she now has her own studio. She primarily throws pottery on a wheel but also hand builds and was recently introduced to the Sgraffito technique at a Gallery 302 course offering. She has incorporated Sgraffito into her repertoire of pottery. She iis inspired by water and nature and is fortunate to be “At Water’s Edge “ in both Maine and Florida. Her background as a Manual Physical Therapist and a Professor in Higher Education allow her to continue to get satisfaction using her hands (now in clay)! and in community service. Her mother just recently reminded her that she’s always liked to play in mud!

Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton, ME. For more information, visit gallery302.com or call 207-647-2787.

