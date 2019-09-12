PARIS — Paris Public Library’s Novel Idea/Multi-Age Book Club will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m., to discuss the junior fiction novel, Aru Shah and the End of Time, by Roshani Chokshi.

Aru Shah and the End of Time is highly recommended and presented in the forward by the author of the Percy Jackson series, Rick Riordan.

Telling fibs in order to fit in better with her wealthier peers, 12-year-old Aru Shah spends her school break at the Museum of Ancient Indian Art and Culture, where she lives in a small apartment with her mother. Her school friends come to visit her to confront her about the lies she tells, daring her to light a cursed lamp, The Lamp of Bharata, to prove what she has said about it is not a falsehood.

New members always welcome!

filed under: