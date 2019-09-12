Can you tell that Priscilla is a good listener? Just look at those beautiful ears.

One year old Priscilla is a Shepard/mix; white with brindle spots. She is driven to please when she receives positive reinforcement; in other words, treats.

Priscilla loves to run in the play yard and socialize with her handlers. She likes to begin her walks with hugs.

Priscilla gets very excited when she sees people. For this reason she is not a good match for a home with young children. And, cats are not her favorite things.

When Priscilla hears the words, “Want to go for a ride?” she sits at attention and waits for the car door to open. She would be a great travel buddy for someone that drives long distances and needs a friend to talk to along the way.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: