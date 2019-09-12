BRIDGTON — Gallery 302, 112 Main St., welcomes a new potter to its group of exhibiting artists. Catherine Freeman began her formal training in pottery with a good friend in Punta Gorda, Florida, in October 2016.

She was instructed by master potter Jack Vartanian and Suzanne Conley, first at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda, then later at Vartanian’s studio and classroom. As she became more proficient in her pottery skills, she was invited to join “Stoneware Pottery by Jack Vartanian and Friends” in Punta Gorda.

In October 2018, Catherine and her husband, Don, purchased a vacation home in Maine where she now has her own studio. She primarily throws pottery on a wheel but also hand builds and was recently introduced to the Sgraffito technique at a Gallery 302 course offering. She has incorporated Sgraffito into her repertoire of pottery skills. She is inspired by water and nature.

Her background as a manual physical therapist and a professor in higher education allow her to continue to get satisfaction using her hands in both clay and community service.

For more information, visit gallery302.com or call 207-647-2787.

