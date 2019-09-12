RUMFORD — The River Valley Rotary Club’s Annual Oktoberfest Craft Fair will be held indoors at Hope Association, 85 Lincoln Ave, Rumford, on Saturday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event supports the Rotary Club’s mission to enhance literacy in our community. Hundreds of books are available for all ages. There will be a variety of crafters selling their homemade treasures. Each child attending will be able to play games for 25 cents and pick a free book from the Children’s Room.

If you haven’t found that special gift, you are sure to find it here.

There will be a cookie walk and raffles with something for everyone. Drawings will be at the end of the day. You do not need to be present to win.

A delicious pancake breakfast will be served from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and free fresh coffee all day.

This event is sponsored by River Valley Rotary and Hope Association. Proceeds help support their missions, scholarships, the Interact Youth Club, and special projects and outings for those that attend Hope.

