RSU 10 Elementary
Thursday, September 12 – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick or ham and cheese sandwich, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk
Breakfast: Breakfast slider, strawberries and milk
Friday, September 13 – Italian sandwich or Quick Pic with bagel, yogurt and cheese stick, cuke slices, goldfish crackers, grapes and milk
Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and milk
Monday, September 16 – Chicken tenders and Belgian waffles with syrup or wow butter and jelly sandwich and cheese stick, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges and milk
Breakfast: Cereal bar and cheese stick or hard boiled egg and milk
Tuesday, September 17 – Whole grain mac and cheese with ham cubes or wow butter sandwich and yogurt, blueberry muffin peas, diced pears, strawberries and milk
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, apple slices and milk
Wednesday, September 18 – Maxx sticks with marinara sauce or ham and cheese on a whole grain roll,Caesar salad, veggie choices, mixed fruit and milk
Breakfast: Whole grain cinnamon bread with nut butter and cream cheese, dried fruit and milk
Thursday, September 19 – Chicken quesadilla or wow butter sandwich and yogurt, seasoned yellow rice, roasted garbanzo beans, cinnamon sliced apples and milk
Breakfast: Egg and cheese wrap, strawberries and milk
Friday, September 20 – Italian dunkers and cheese bread with meat sauce or fish sandwich on a whole grain roll, steamed lemony broccoli, green beans, fresh fruit and milk
Breakfast: Yogurt and chocolate muffin, fruit choices and milk
RSU 10 Secondary
Thursday, September 12 – Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick, lemony broccoli, fresh melon and milk
Friday, September 13 – Cook’s choices, bean salad, potato fries, grapes and milk
Monday, September 16 – Make your own rice bar, baby carrots, mixed fruit and milk
Tuesday, September 17 – Nachos made with local ground beef, shredded cheese, corn and bean salsa, fruit choices and milk
Wednesday, September 18 – Make your own sandwich bar, baked beans and franks, cabbage and fruit slaw, Berry Hill Farm and milk
Thursday, September 19 – Chicken quesadilla, seasoned yellow rice, roasted garbanzo beans, cinnamon sliced apples and milk
Friday, September 20 – Italian dunkers, cheese bread with meat sauce, steamed lemony broccoli, green beans, fresh fruit milk
Available daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, smoothies, and fruit and yogurt parfait choices
RSU 16 Elementary
Thursday, September 12 – Mac and cheese or chicken patty sandwich
Friday, September 13 – French bread pizza or hot dog with roll
Monday, September 16 – Hamburger/cheeseburger or mini corn dogs
Tuesday, September 17 –Grilled ham and cheese or hot dog on a roll
Wednesday, September 18 – Bosco stix with dipping sauce or pulled pork sub
Thursday, September 19 – Chicken patty sandwich or yogurt parfait, cheese stick and teddy grahams
Friday, September 20 – Cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza
Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar, wowbutter and jelly, skim, 1% and nonfat chocolate milk, 100% fruit juice and wowbutter and jelly as choice Number 3
RSU 16 Secondary
Thursday, September 12 – American chop suey or chicken patty sandwich or BBQ rib sandwich
Friday, September 13 – Pizza choices or hot dog or chicken nuggets
Monday, September 16 – Chicken fries and spiral boat or deep dish pizza or fish sandwich
Tuesday, September 17 –Ham or turkey Italian with chips or hamburger/cheeseburger or calzones
Wednesday, September 18 –Nachos with meat and cheese or quesadilla or pretzel with cheese sauce
Thursday, September 19 – Popcorn chicken bowl or Bosco sticks or mini corn dog
Friday, September 20 – Pizza choices or hot dog or BBQ rib sandwich
Available daily: Sandwich bar with sandwiches made to order, fresh fruit and salad bar with apples, bananas, kiwi, oranges and more, pasta salad, fresh veggies, yogurt parfaits with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and granola, your favorite spud with spiral, wedge, tot or fries and milk and juices
SAD 17
Thursday, September 12 – Chicken pot pie, buttermilk biscuits, green beans, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Chocolate chip muffin, goldfish, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety
Friday, September 13 – Stuffed crust pizza, boiled broccoli with parmesan grated cheese, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch
Monday, September 16 – Pancake and sausage stick, sweet potato fries, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fresh fruit juice, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Tuesday, September 17 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa and black beans, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety
Breakfast: Zee Zees campfire s’mores, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety
Wednesday, September 18 – Alaska pollock fish sticks on hamburger bun, potato puffs, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Thursday, September 19 – Turkey and cheese on a bun, pasta salad with ham, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Breakfast: Yogurt vanilla Danimals, Bug Bites grahams, assorted fresh fruit, assorted fruit juice and milk variety
Friday, September 20 – Tony’s 4×6 cheese pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety
Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety
Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch
SAD 44 Elementary
