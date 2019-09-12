SAD 44 Elementary

Thursday, September 12: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick or ham and cheese sandwich, lemony broccoli, fresh melon, and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast slider, strawberries, and milk.

Friday, September 13: Italian sandwich or Quick Pic with bagel, yogurt and cheese stick, cucumber slices, goldfish crackers, grapes, and milk.

Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and milk.

Monday, September 16: Chicken tenders and Belgian waffles with syrup or wow butter and jelly sandwich and cheese stick, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, and milk.

Breakfast: Cereal bar and cheese stick or hard boiled egg and milk.

Tuesday, September 17: Whole grain mac and cheese with ham cubes or wow butter sandwich and yogurt, blueberry muffin peas, diced pears, strawberries, and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, apple slices, and milk.

Wednesday, September 18: Maxx sticks with marinara sauce or ham and cheese on a whole grain roll,Caesar salad, veggie choices, mixed fruit, and milk.

Breakfast: Whole grain cinnamon bread with nut butter and cream cheese, dried fruit, and milk.

Thursday, September 19: Chicken quesadilla or wow butter sandwich and yogurt, seasoned yellow rice, roasted garbanzo beans, cinnamon sliced apples, and milk.

Breakfast: Egg and cheese wrap, strawberries, and milk.

Friday, September 20 – Italian dunkers and cheese bread with meat sauce or fish sandwich on a whole grain roll, steamed lemony broccoli, green beans, fresh fruit, and milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt and chocolate muffin, fruit choices, and milk.

SAD 44 Secondary

Thursday, September 12: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic seasoned breadstick, lemony broccoli, fresh melon, and milk.

Friday, September 13: Cook’s choices, bean salad, potato fries, grapes, and milk.

Monday, September 16: Make your own rice bar, baby carrots, mixed fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, September 17: Nachos made with local ground beef, shredded cheese, corn and bean salsa, fruit choices, and milk.

Wednesday, September 18: Make your own sandwich bar, baked beans and franks, cabbage and fruit slaw, Berry Hill Farm and milk

Thursday, September 19: Chicken quesadilla, seasoned yellow rice, roasted garbanzo beans, cinnamon sliced apples, and milk.

Friday, September 20: Italian dunkers, cheese bread with meat sauce, steamed lemony broccoli, green beans, fresh fruit, and milk.

Available daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, smoothies, and fruit and yogurt parfait choices.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: