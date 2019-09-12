To the Editor:

One day last week I happened to catch a Fox News commentary that featured most of the top democratic candidates for President; the eye-catcher was a series of film clips that showed all the top contenders mouthing the “catch phrase” of the day, “Climate change is an existential threat!” One after the other repeated that phrase.

Now, as I only have a bachelor’s degree, I’m not big on words of more than two or three syllables, like “existential threat!” So I got out my “Webster’s New 20 th Century Dictionary, Unabridged and looked up “existential.” “a. of or based on existence.” Well, that’s pretty simple. But wait! The next word is, “existentialism.” N. a literary-philosophic cult of nihilism and pessimism, popularized in France after World War II, chiefly by Jean-Paul Sartre: it holds that each man exists as an individual in a purposeless universe, and that he must oppose his hostile environment through the exercise of his free will.”

Now, I understand perfectly! I wonder how many of those thoughtful Dems have read that!?

Richard Grover

Mason Township

filed under: