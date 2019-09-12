ELA:

Miss Davis reports that the sixth graders are off to a great start! The current focus in 6th Grade Language Arts is understanding the routines and expectations for class. We have had a library orientation and every student should have their own book to be reading. Homework will always be to read for at least 20 minutes each night, and then possibly anything that they did not finish in class. They have a list of “expectations” for how many books in each genre they should try to read this year. We will be working on getting 6th grade students to truly think about what they’ve been reading and discover their own feelings and reactions to the literature. They will need to be able to respond in writing to their reading and describe these thoughts and feelings. We will be starting to review the elements of plot, as well as begin writing narrative stories.

Math:

Mrs Davis reports that 6th grade math students have been champs at learning new routines and procedures. Already, they have completed the “Figure it Friday” pre-assessment. This math problem starred the infamous Mr. Kenney, and the students needed to determine if he bought enough grass seed to cover his customer’s new lawn. “Figure it Fridays” emphasize the critical math process standards such as making sense of problems, modeling with mathematics (and other visual tools), as well as constructing mathematical arguments.

Now the work begins to learn more about these important math practice standards. It looks to be another great year at TMS with these eager, enthusiastic math students.

Social Studies:

Ms. Killam reports that students are starting off the year in 6th grade Social Studies by reviewing maps. Not only creating them, but digging deeper in to longitude and latitude. Next, they will be learning about civilizations and the characteristics that make up one. It should be an exciting year!

Science:

Miss Crockett reports that the 6th graders have been learning about the scientific method by designing and carrying out their own experiments. They have been using film canisters and Alka-Seltzer to build mini rockets. Most groups have chosen to either compare how the amount of water or the amount of Alka-Seltzer affects how long it will take the rocket to take off. It has been very exciting! We will be transitioning into our space unit after NWEA testing.

Announcements:

After School Activities: Late Bus Departs TMS at 5:00 daily.

