LEWISTON — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Lewiston-Auburn area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Lakes & Mountains Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Simard-Payne Memorial Park, 46 Beech St.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. followed at 9 by the opening ceremony. The walk will get under way at 9:30 a.m.

More than 300 Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a 3-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants will also join in a tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Dogs on leashes are welcome, and the walk route accommodates strollers and wheelchairs.

The opening ceremony will include multi-sport Paralympic athlete Christy Gardner, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Ice Sledge Hockey Team. Gardner lost both her legs in 2007 during her service in the U.S. Military. Following her recovery, she pursued athletics and was honored as 2013 USA Hockey Disabled Athlete of the Year. She helped her team win the Gold Medal in the 2014 IPC Ice Sledge Hockey Woman’s International Cup and won first place in two events in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Gardner will represent the orange flower in the opening ceremony, showing that she supports the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s disease.

Sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

