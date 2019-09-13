FARMINGTON — The North Church Concert Series welcomes an “old-time” bluegrass group Pete’s Posse to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the church, 118 High St. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a pie social and jam session.

Vermont’s own trade-roots power trio, composed of acclaimed musician Pete Sutherland, his talented protégé Oliver Scanlon and the dynamic Tristan Henderson, Pete’s Posse never fails to surprise and excite. Twin fiddles in tight, wild harmony over high-powered guitar and pounding foot percussion with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp, rocking keyboards, and soaring vocal harmonies add color to the Posse’s sonic landscape.

With a steady flow of powerful uplifting energy that spans their age gap, they tap into many traditions from all directions of the map to distill a distinct sound that is completely their own. The Posse’s signature is variety: all multi-instrumentalists, the band plays a dynamic repertoire of folk-roots genres; songs and tunes, traditional and original.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for high school and college students and $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers, as well as any students participating in the jam session, get in free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.

