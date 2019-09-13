It’s been a while since Lewiston native Joey Gamache concluded his championship boxing career with a record of 55-4.

Gamache is back in a championship fight, though in a different role as the trainer of Otto Wallin, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s opponent Saturday in Las Vegas.

Fury (28-0-1) is fighting Wallin in what is widely considered a tune-up for Fury’s heavyweight WBC championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Feb. 22, 2020.

Saturday’s fight is not viewed as a tune-up from Gamache and Wallin’s side, though. Quite the contrary.

“(Wallin’s) a good fighter, a fundamental fighter,” Gamache said. “He’s got good offense, good defense, footwork, and he’s very accurate. He’s got a good chance in this fight.”

Wallin and Gamache are entering Saturday’s Las Vegas prize fight with the intention of winning and causing an upset of the magnitude of Andy Ruiz Jr., who defeated Anthony Joshua as a 13-1 underdog via TKO to earn three of the four major heavyweight belts in June.

“Fury, he looked good in his last fight,” Gamache said. “Otto is a different fighter than (Tom) Schwarz. We’re going to have to prove that. He’s not falling into any games with Fury like being happy or being loud, he’s just doing what he has to do to be ready for fight night. No bad talk to build up a fight. I like being calm and focusing on yourself instead of others.”

Wallin (20-0, 13 knockouts) has been training with Gamache for the past seven years, and the Lewiston-native trainer believes Wallin is ready for the big-time fight.

“Boxing is full of surprises,” Gamache said. “All it takes is one shot. It’s about styles. Being a lefty, a body puncher, a good jab, good defense, he has to put that all together and make it work for him.

“Tyson Fury, listen, he’s the top heavyweight out there but it doesn’t mean he’s unbeatable. It’s a time of upsets like when Andy Ruiz beat (Anthony) Joshua. It’s about someone who wants it more, is in the best shape of their life, has prepared properly and is ready to fight — I think you have to take them seriously.”

Wallin, according to Gamache, has had many successful sparring sessions over the past few months and is in the best shape of his life.

Fury took down his last opponent, Schwarz, in the second round via TKO and many expect him to do the same Saturday. Regardless of Fury’s recent wins, Gamache wasn’t about to turn down a fight for a heavyweight title.

“It kind of dropped out of the sky where a promoter said, ‘You’re being offered to fight Tyson Fury for the heavyweight linear world title,’” Gamache said. “We felt like this is an opportunity we can’t pass up. We know it’s a challenge with the best heavyweight but this is where you have to test yourself.”

As a successful fighter in his own right, Gamache has relished in the opportunity to help other boxers fight for titles.

“It feels good,” Gamache said “It’s part of the new job, from being a fighter 20 years ago, being able to work off my knowledge and my experience and help develop another fighter to be the best he can be.

“It’s all teamwork; it’s not just the trainer, the fighter, manager or promoter, but a team effort. As far as publicity, that novelty has worn off. It’s all about this job. It’s just nice to have someone of this magnitude in a big matchup.”

