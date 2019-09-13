AUSTIN, Texas – Dr. Brian Reid Bryant, of Austin, Texas, passed away in his home on August 24, 2019 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 68 while in Hospice Care and surrounded by his family.

Brian was born on Jan. 27, 1951 in Key West, Fla. at the U.S. Naval Air Station; his family settled in Maine. He earned his B.S. at the University of Maine-Portland/Gorham, 1978, in Elementary Education, his M.S. in Education at the University of Southern Maine-Gorham, 1979, in Exceptionalities, and his Ph.D. at The University of Texas at Austin, 1984, in General Special Education. He served in the Air Force for four years.

Brian was a research professor in The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk, and taught special education courses in the department of special education at the University of Texas. He was the co-editor-in-chief of the Learning Disability Quarterly and a past president of the Council for Learning Disabilities. Brian had over 100 educational publications and received awards from the CLD and the American Association for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in recognition of his contributions to the disability field.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Pedrotty Bryant; four children; four grandchildren; and his brothers, Scott and his wife, Claire Bryant of Falmouth and John and his wife, Judy Bryant of Hickory, N.C.

Brian was preceded in passing by his parents, Beverly and Elvin Bryant, formerly of Auburn.

At Brian’s request, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to:

The Dana-Farber/Jimmy Fund https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2101& mfc_pref=T&2101.donation=form1

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1

CLD