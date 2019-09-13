Shawn Walker, right, and his colleagues from TD Bank sort food for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program at the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine in Auburn on Friday. Bank employees volunteered at the food bank during the annual United Way of Androscoggin County Day of Caring. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
auburn maine, United Way
