FARMINGTON — This Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Titcomb Mountain, 180 Ski Slope Road in Farmington, Say NO to NECEC, the grassroots nonprofit organization opposed to the CMP corridor will be hosting a fundraiser and rally.
The CMP corridor is a bad deal for Maine. Twenty-three towns have voted to rescind or oppose the corridor. Towns like Farmington, Caratunk, Wilton, and Embden have efforts to enact an electrical transmission moratorium ordinance to press the pause button on this project. Learn more about our next steps to defeat the CMP corridor.
Come meet others who are concerned about NECEC’s negative impacts. Pick up signs, buy Say NO to NECEC gear, eat some great food and listen to some bands. We hope you can attend this event to learn why the majority of Mainers oppose the corridor.
3-5 p.m. The Kahuna KAM Band
5-6 p.m. Advocacy talk by Say NO to NECEC grassroots members
6-8 p.m. Matt and the Barnburners Band
For more information, please contact: Darryl Wood, Say NO to NECEC advocacy leader in New Sharon: [email protected]; Theresa York, Say NO to NECEC advocacy leader in Farmington: [email protected]; Sandi Howard, Director, Say NO to NECEC: [email protected]
