AUBURN — State Treasurer Henry Beck will address the Lewiston-Rotary Lunch Club at noon Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Village Inn, 165 High St. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome.

Beck was elected by a Joint Convention of the 129th Maine Legislature to the Office of State Treasurer in 2018. Beck’s priorities include prudent cash pool management, protecting the earned benefits of Maine public workers and educators, and completing bond sales and public-private partnerships for the common good of all Maine people.

Beck’s government service began when he was elected to represent his neighborhood on the Waterville City Council in 2005. In 2008, he was elected to the Maine House of Representatives, representing parts of Waterville and Oakland, during his senior year at Colby College. Beck was appointed House Chair of Joint Standing Committee on Insurance and Financial Services and to serve on the 2011 Commission to Apportion Maine’s Congressional Districts.

Beck graduated from the University of Maine School of Law. Beck works as as an attorney in private practice, representing Mainers and businesses involved in complex business disputes, serious criminal charges, insurance matters and tax litigation. Beck also holds a certificate of graduate study from the Muskie School of Public Service.

For more information, visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis at 207-713-7111.

filed under: