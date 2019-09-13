NEW YORK — Would your chef benefit from a culinary boot camp?

An award-winning production company and major cable network are partnering with a world-renowned chef and culinary director of a global hospitality group for an upcoming television pilot.

In this new project, they have designed a three-day chef boot camp in NYC to take chefs from ‘F’ to ‘A’ game. Combining state-of-the-art training and a little tough love, the boot camp will revitalize and seriously upgrade each chef’s culinary prowess in order to win their boss’s approval.

Details

• Hotel and ground transportation to/from NYC will be provided for selected chefs and owners as needed;

• Chefs will receive compensation for their participation;

• Participants must be available the week of Oct. 28; and

• They are casting on a rolling basis. Early applications will receive priority consideration.

Apply at https://forms.gle/psRiDoPGEjhrW9Xz5 or visit www.castingfortelevision.com.

