AUBURN – Marilyn Hawley fought the good fight, finished her course and is now rejoicing with the Lord. She is wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. We say, is, and not, was, because whether here, or in heaven, she remains our family’s True North, her legacy as a builder of family, with our dad, her husband of 60 years, will live on through the generations of our family. She was a 1959 graduate of Edward Little High School and she also graduated from Mid State College with a degree in business administration. Our mom spent years working with troubled teens as an school administrative assistant, a job she loved, she knew each child and cared for each one. She is still in contact with many of the students, this gave her a soft spot in her heart for teens and made her a stalwart companion of the teens in her orbit, giving guidance and love, they will never forget her wise council or unconditional love.Marilyn was born to John and Madora Wiswell on May 25, 1941. She was predeceased by her sisters, Lois Parent and Linda Long; and great-grandson, Matthew Lavoie. She is survived by her husband, Donald Hawley; her children, Sharon (Jim) Alexander, Wendy (John) Hess, Bonnie (Richard) Desjardins, Donald Hawley Jr. (Heidi Asselin), Michael Hawley (Jen); grandchildren, Heather Rancourt, James W. Alexander, Marylyne Alexander, Janet Marcotte, John Alexander, Brian Hawley, Carey (Desjardins) Lavoie, Brandon Lavoie, Michelle Lavoie, Avery Lavoie, Matthew Hess, Jen McAvoy, Donald Hawley III, Mo Hawley, Emma Hawley, Isabelle Asselin, Madeleine Hawley, Celia Hawley, Jacob Hawley, Joshua Hawley; and great-grands, Zach, Aliza, Layla, Brayden, Mason Brody, Blakeleigh,Bryce, Mattison, Mataya, Aaliyah, Roice, Jett, Ava, Clara, and Abrham, and one on the way; and great-great-grandchildren.What a blessing she has been to our family. Until we are joined together again. Godspeed Mom.Services will be held 4 p.m., Sept. 17, at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church on Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, Maine, and a gathering of family and friends follows immediately after at Nezinscot Farm.Donations can be made to:Beacon Hospice245 Center StreetAuburn, ME 04210

« Previous

Next »