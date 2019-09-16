BETHEL — The Stephens High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Sunday River Brewing Co. on Route 2. All classmates and guests are welcome.
RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Gatch’s Restaurant. As always, spouses and guests are welcome. For more information, call Jeanne at 207-364- 8841.
Lewiston class to hold 40-year reunion
AUBURN — The Lewiston High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Martindale Country Club. Cost is $40 a person or $75 a couple and will include food and a DJ. Hotels rooms are available if from out of town.
RSVP by sending a check to Bob Levesque or “LHS Class of ’79” at 14 Richmond Road, Turner, ME 04282.
Hotel rooms are available if from out of town. Anyone with questions should contact Barbara (Miller) Legate at [email protected]
Class gatherings