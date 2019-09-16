100 years ago: 1919

The Mary Pickford Studio contest closed today and the judges, after careful consideration, decided that Number 25 was the prize-winning picture. At a private showing of the entire 70 contestants’ “close-ups” Saturday morning, the judges finally came to the conclusion that in point of resemblance to Miss Pickford, as well as all other considerations. Number 25 — Miss Wilhemina Grenier, 23 Newman St., Lewiston, was the fortunate young lady, and to Miss Grenier, the prize of $50 will be awarded tonight. It was a difficult matter to decide and the pictures were thrown upon the screen several times before the decision was reached.

50 years ago: 1969

Lewiston-Auburn motorists were asked today to avoid using North Bridge between Lewiston and Auburn, and for good reason. The usually congested stretch of bridge and approaches at both ends was made even more difficult as crews started work on the so-called Main Street Reconstruction Project. The head of the Lewiston Traffic Bureau, Captain Herve Gendreau asked that motorists crossing the Androscoggin use South Bridge whenever possible, and even the turnpike bridge, to avoid congestion on North Bridge. The work which was started this morning should take about 40 days to complete. so this mornings problems are likely to worsen as the construction progresses. Plans call for the widening of Main Street, from the bridge to Island Avenue.

25 years ago: 1994

Waterman Farms Inc. of Sabattus are the recipients of this year’s Maine Dairy Farm of the Year Award. The farm is now managed by Peter Waterman with support from his wife, Cathi, and children, Kristin and Mitchell. Waterman Farms Inc. also includes an equipment dealership managed by other members of the Waterman family. Peter Waterman was involved in many chores around the farms as soon as he was old enough to contribute. After graduation from the University of Maine in 1970 with a degree in agricultural economics, he began to assume management of the herd from his father. He said the quality of the herd and farmstead continues to improve every year.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: