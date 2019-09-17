PARIS — Celebration Barn Theater will present Grammy-nominated artist Milbre Burch’s “Tales from Beyond the Ban,” stories of perseverance and passion from Libya, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 21.

“Tales from Beyond the Ban” is a spoken word concert of oral tradition tales from the seven predominantly-Muslim countries named in President Trump’s initial Travel Ban. Excerpts of oral histories are interspersed among the folktales.

Burch is a spoken-word recording artist, internationally known storyteller, and produced and published playwright who trained in physical theater with Celebration Barn Founder Tony Montanaro. A scholar as well as an artist, Milbre holds a PhD in theater and performance studies and publishes research on the use of storytelling strategies to highlight social justice issues. Over the past 40 years, she has taught and performed across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $8 for kids. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

For tickets or more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

