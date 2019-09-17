100 years ago: 1919

Seventy-one acres of land bordering the shore at the intake of the Lewiston and Auburn water supply was purchased from the Hutchinson Land Co., Boston, Saturday, for $15,000 by the Auburn Water District following the conference between the Auburn board and a committee from the Lewiston City Council Wednesday. The Auburn body met Thursday, voted to purchase the land from the development company for the property, and Saturday closed the deal — Carl I. Getchell, the Auburn city solicitor, is expected to record the deeds before 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

50 years ago: 1969

H.L. Gosselin of Lewiston, assistant to the president of the Bates Manufacturing Co., has been elected a director of the Northern Textile Association meeting today at Portsmouth, N.H.

25 years ago: 1994

The Lewiston YWCA. forced to drain and close its pool in September of 1993, recently accepted the National Olin Corp. Award for Outstanding Aquatic Services. YWCA Executive Director Martha Breunig announced Friday. The pool closed alter being dubbed a potential danger to the 8,000 swimmers who use it annually, was reopened in April after an extensive fundraising effort that included a variety of activities and appeals. The new pool features several improvements, including a sixth lane and improved accessibility for handicapped people. The Olin Corp., an industrial chemical company headquartered in Stanford, Conn., presents the award once every three years to one out of 400 YWCAs invited to submit nominations. Award judges said that the Lewiston-Auburn YWCA was chosen for its outreach services and scholarship programs safety, efficiency, cleanliness and attractiveness of the new facility, and the very high levels of certified staff which set it apart from other nominees.

