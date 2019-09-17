LEWISTON – Roger Marcel Fillion, 64, a resident of Randall Rd., in Lewiston, passed away at his residence Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was born at Otis Air Force Base on Jan. 18, 1955 in Bourne, Mass. to Joseph Lionel and Collette Irene (Philippon) Fillion.

Mr. Fillion served in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and weapons specialist during the Vietnam Conflict.

Upon discharge from the Air Force, Mr. Fillion returned to Maine and to Bath Iron Works. In late 2016 he retired from the Bath Iron Works after 44 years of service.

Roger enjoyed cooking, food, family, reading, and the occasional soap opera.

He was one of four children and was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Albamonte, and is survived by his sister, Agnes (Fillion) Simoneau and husband, Roland of Montreal, PQ; one brother, Richard L. Fillion of Kettering, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family of Roger M. Fillion would like to acknowledge and thank all those who expressed their sympathy over his sudden passing.

Funeral services honoring Roger’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 27 at the funeral home. Committal prayers will be held 1 p.m. Friday Sept. 27 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery Chapel Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, concluding with United States Air Force military honors.

Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

