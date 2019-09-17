CANTON – Ruthann LeBlanc, 72, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Sept 14, 2019 at her home. She was born August 22, 1947 in Dedham, Mass., the daughter of Thomas White and Laura (Hebner) White. She was a 1964 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. She married Larry W. Mitchell in 1965 and together they raised their three children. She later married Boyd Berry and is currently married to Herman LeBlanc.

Ruthann worked as a certified nurse assistant for home health and also a social worker in group homes. She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Livermore Falls for many years. She enjoyed writing, reading, painting and multiple crafts. Her children remember making yearly Christmas decoration and cooking for holidays with her, a tradition that Ruthann carried on with her grandchildren. Ruthann also had a love of pets, especially her many dogs that she had through the years.

She is survived by her husband, Herman LeBlanc of Canton; her son, Jeremy Mitchell and wife, Wendy of Livermore Falls, her daughter, Kimberly Luxeder and husband, John of Prospect, Conn.; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Brandon, Savannah, Emily and Taylor Mitchell and Matthew and Megan Luxeder; one great-granddaughter, Crystal Mitchell; and her sisters and brothers.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her son; Michael Mitchell on Sept. 7, 2019.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

At her request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

