The Outsiders Club of the USM-Lewiston-Auburn Senior College has experienced a run of beautiful Mondays on hiking trails in and aroundthe Twin Cities. They have hiked Bradbury Mountain, Mt. Pisgah, Riverlands in Turner, Thorncrag, Poland Spring and Mt. Apetite. The club aims to progressively increase endurance throughout the season, increasing the challenges as they progress to fall climbing. Back row, front, Joann Sabourin; Grace Trainor, Pauline Paradis, Christine McCarthy, Joel Packard, Susan Brown, Janet Joseph, Peggy Volock; kneeling, Claire Bruno, Janet Stenberg; front, Nicki Frye, Anita Michaud Delekto, Reine Mynahan, Jeanne Lessard. Join the club by joining USM LA Senior College. Look for registration information on the website: usm.maine.edu/senior college.

filed under:
hiking, lewiston maine, University of Southern Maine's Lewiston-Auburn College
