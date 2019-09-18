HARRISON — The Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church September Sermon Series will be based on Adam Hamilton’s book, “Simon Peter: Flawed but Faithful Disciple.” The series will end Oct. 6.

In October the sermon series will be based on the lectionary. The November series will be based on Diana Bulter Bass’ book, “Grateful: The Transformative Power of Giving Thanks.” Through Advent “The Redemption of Scrooge,” a book by Matt Rawle, will be featured.

Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church is a “Harbor Church” along with Calvary United Methodist Church in Lewiston, sharing resources.

The Bolsters Mills UMC, Bolsters Mills Road, is led by the Rev. Annie Baker-Streevy, along with the laity. The worship service is at 9:45 a.m., with fellowship of refreshments following. All are welcome.

For more information, email Baker-Streevy at [email protected]

